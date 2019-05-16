From PM Modi rally in Bengal, UP to Hindalco Q4 results: Top events today

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today.



Modi rally in West Bengal, Rahul Gandhi road show in Bihar



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Gorakhpur. Shah, along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party candidate from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat Ravi Kisan, will address the gathering. President Rahul Gandhi will do a mega road show in Patna Sahib constituency on May 16 in favour of party candidate Shatrughan Sinha. Read more...

of Hindalco Industries and JSW Energy

Fourth quarter results (Q4FY19) of corporate majors Hindalco Industries and JSW Energy will be announced on Thursday. Hindalco Industries Ltd and JSW Energy have respectively informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 16, 2019.

Lenders to consider NBCC plan for on Thursday

NBCC India Ltd's offer for the debt-laden realty firm Ltd (JIL) will be put to vote by a committee of creditors (CoC) on Thursday (May 16). After seeking clarifications from the revised offer for the JIL given by the NBCC, the CoC is set to vote on the proposal. Read more...

Motorola will launch the on Thursday

Motorola One Vision will go on sale from May 16 with a price tag of Rs 23,400. It will be the American company's first smartphone with a gradient design and 48-megapixel rear camera. It is also expected to sport a punch-hole camera on the front, much like the Honor View 20 and Samsung Galaxy S10.

New-gen to be launched in India on Thursday

BMW is set to bring the latest iteration of the X5 to India on May 16. The fourth-gen is expected to be launched in two variants - Luxury Line and M-Sport. The new SUV was unveiled in June last year internationally.

launch on Thursday

The Taiwan-based tech giant Asus will release the new ZenFone 6 series on Thursday (May 16). Just like last year, the company is expected to launch two new smartphones, namely and ZenFone 6Z. The ZenFone 6 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with the new Qualcomm X50 modem for 5G capabilities