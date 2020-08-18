JUST IN
What Covid-19 pandemic means for the doctors in emergency ward

Here's a first person account of the life amid pandemic for health professionals from a doctor deputed in an hospital's emergency ward

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus testing

Coronavirus has changed the way we live: personally and professionally. Those on the frontline are particularly vulnerable and working tirelessly towards providing the essential services. Let's get a first person account of the life amid pandemic for health professionals from a doctor deputed in an hospital's emergency ward.


First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 11:25 IST

