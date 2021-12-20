What is Sekhar Garisa's take on the job trends for 2022?

Q: Can you give us an overview of the current job market in terms of job postings at Monster as well as Quess as a large employer? Ans: >Online job posting increasing steadily across sectors >Travel, tourism and offline education sectors picking up slowly >Hiring in IT, retail, BFSI and fintech organisations have been healthy Q: What are some job trends that you’re seeing going into 2023? Ans: >Demand for skilled manpower to increase in BFSI and new sectors like crypto etc >Demand for sales professionals to increase in fintech, retail, ecommerce, social commerce >Technology companies turning location-agnostic >Fresher hiring picked up during the last two-three months Q: In your view, what is causing this high attrition among mid-level employees? Ans: >Demand-supply mismatch resulting in attrition among mid-level employees >More employment opportunities chasing fewer candidates >Differentiator between organisations is the quality of manpower at work Q: Now we come to your other platform QJobs, which you launched for blue and grey collar workers.

What explains the traction in this space? Ans: >Much of the blue and grey collar recruitment was offline >Employers have been dealing with suboptimal processes >Candidates as well as recruiters moving online now >Formalisation happening in blue-collar recruitment space >Digital literacy of blue-collar candidates gone up