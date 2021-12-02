Portea's Meena Ganesh on the evolving home healthcare in India

-
ALSO READ
Portea Medical elevates Meena Ganesh as chairperson; Vaibhav Tewari is CEO
Portea Medical secures commitment from US-based DFC for $7.7 mn loan
Second year running, brands take a backseat for Ganeshotsav amid curbs
Analysts see 16-23% YoY PAT growth, margin contraction for TechM in Q1
Tech Mahindra surges over 8%, hits new high as Q1 profit beats estimates
-
Q1: Welcome to the Business Standard morning show ma’am. Thank you for joining us. Covid especially has been a transforming time for the entire healthcare sector.
It has put companies like you in the spotlight. How has it changed Portea? And how do you see the future after Covid? Ans: Healthcare should reach people’s homes and communities through digital platforms Advised governments on the need for home-care of Covid-patients Set up a remote monitoring protocol for Covid-patients at home Managed four lakh Covid-patients remotely during the first wave across six states Demand from patients, doctors, hospitals, pharma and insurance companies Insurance companies and regulators legitimising home care therapies now Q2: Can you briefly explain what kind of technologies that Portea uses to service its clients? Ans: Functions on a strong technology base and patient management system Clinicians function effectively by tracking secure medical data from an app Patients are tracked in real-time using standardised protocols Q3: Home healthcare is still considered to be at a very nascent stage in India. And among all of your segments, where do you think the most demand will come from in the future? Ans Growth potential in: 1) Managing patients with chronic diseases 2) Offering hospital-like services at home Q4. Do you mind sharing any numbers related to Portea’s revenue growth or funding or sales numbers? Ans: Growth trajectory > 20% to 25% growth per annum in revenues for FY2021-22 Projected growth > 30% to 45% growth per annum in revenues for FY2022-23 Q5. You’ve invested in a myriad of startups through GrowthStory. What is your broad investment philosophy? Ans: Investing in startups that ….are aimed at solving big problems in India … offer an opportunity to build a valuable business …allow Portea to combine its capabilities to improve the product
Watch Video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU