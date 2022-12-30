JUST IN
Business Standard

Will 2023 be the year of mid and small-caps?

2022 was a rough year for global equity markets. Of all the segments, small-cap was the worst-hit. So what led to a dismal performance of small-caps in 2022 and which segments emerged victorious?

Deepak Korgaonkar & Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2022 was a rough year for global equity markets amid rising rates and the Russia-Ukraine war. But Indian markets managed to recover some ground in the second half of the year. Of all the segments, small-cap was the worst-hit. So what led to a dismal performance of small-caps in 2022 and which segments emerged victorious? Deepak Korgaonkar and Puneet Wadhwa bring the answer in this episode.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 12:56 IST
