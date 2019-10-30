A look at proposed changes in tax laws that could boost the stock market

-
The stock markets are likely to receive a shot in the arm, as the Prime Minister's Office and the Finance Ministry are planning to scrap dividend distribution tax and review the existing tax slabs and holding period for long-term and short-term capital gains. Issues related to securities transaction tax wil also be examined.
The government and regulators have had a few rounds of discussion on the tax laws related to the equity markets in the past few days, official sources said. The Government believes DDT is a hindrance to the inflow of foreign investment in the country.
The abolition of the DDT is one of the long-pending demands of market players, as it leads to double taxation. In a bid to ease tax compliance for investors infusing money in various asset classes, the government is reworking and rationalising the LTCG tax structure. Also, there was some buzz around lowering personal income tax. Listen to the Podcast to know more
