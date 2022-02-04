DIPAM Secretary on the disinvestment road map

-
-
Q1: What is going to be the government’s priority for divest in the current fiscal year? Ans:
- IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is govt’s priority in the current fiscal
- LIC IPO is going to be the largest in the history of the Indian stock market
- Plan to complete sale of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL)
- Privatisation of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) would be taken forward
What are you looking to divest and privatise?Ans:
- Govt has rationalised its accounting targets
- While targets are in accounting terms, many disinvestment receipts do not reach the govt at the end of transactions, instead as dividends
- The philosophy: Divestment of minority stake at the opportune time
- Govt aims to conclude its privatisation mandate over the next 20 yrs time
