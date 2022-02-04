JUST IN
Business Standard

DIPAM Secretary on the disinvestment road map

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022 presentation, Business Standard caught up with DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey for a perspective of the govt's disinvestment road map

Dipam | PSU Disinvestment | privatisation

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

Q1: What is going to be the government’s priority for divest in the current fiscal year? Ans:

  • IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is govt’s priority in the current fiscal
  • LIC IPO is going to be the largest in the history of the Indian stock market
  • Plan to complete sale of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL)
  • Privatisation of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) would be taken forward
Q2: What’s going to be the priority for next year? You have a conservative target of Rs 65,000 cr for next year.

What are you looking to divest and privatise? Ans:

  • Govt has rationalised its accounting targets
  • While targets are in accounting terms, many disinvestment receipts do not reach the govt at the end of transactions, instead as dividends
  • The philosophy: Divestment of minority stake at the opportune time
  • Govt aims to conclude its privatisation mandate over the next 20 yrs time

First Published: Fri, February 04 2022. 08:30 IST

