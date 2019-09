Nifty posts biggest single day gain in a decade after Finance Minister, cuts The S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 1,930 points to 38,024 points while the NSE's Nifty50 index was ruling at 11,264, up 560 points.

Sitharaman said the total revenue forgone on account of today's measures would be Rs 1.45 trillion per year. The minister announced sharp cuts in corporation tax among a series of announcements. Listen to the podcast to know more