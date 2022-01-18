PwC's Sanjeev Krishan on what's on the minds of Indian CEOs

-
Q: Let's begin with the key finding. According to your survey, 94% of India CEOs, as against 88% last year, feel that global growth rates are poised to increase, while 99% of India CEOs believe India’s economic growth will improve over the next 12 months. What, in your opinion, would drive this growth given the current uncertainty? Ans:
- Continued support from govt has been key for the positive sentiments
- Benign interest rate policies also adding to confidence
- Consumption numbers have also kept pace with economic recovery
- With improved capacity utilisation, revival of capital cycle expected
- India CEOs optimistic because of how the country has weathered the Covid challenge
With that in mind, how will the new Omicron-led waves in India and other countries of the world impact the economic recovery that had started, both at home and in the world at large?Ans:
- Most India CEOs will look at Omicron as a short-term, transient challenge
- Economy was affected significantly by the second wave of Covid. There were supply-side challenges, labour issues etc
- Omicron will not impede prospects for 2022
- If interest rates starts going up in the West, pullback of capital from India could impact stock market and consumer sentiment and thereby consumption in India
- Economies of the world getting aligned under two broad blocks could create opportunities for India
- India is robust on the services side and will benefit if it can pick-up on the manufacturing side
