Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?

-
ALSO READ
BJP might reap benefit at UP polls as Modi announces repeal of 3 farm laws
Over 600 deaths, at least Rs 5,000-cr loss: The cost of farm protests
Repeal of farm laws: Political parties rearrange chess pieces in UP, Punjab
Repeal of farm laws, decline of cable TV, market, cloud kitchen
Live News: Retrieving Pak-occupied J&K next on agenda, says Jitendra Singh
-
In a surprise announcement on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would repeal three controversial agriculture laws after 358 days of non-stop protests by farmer groups mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. The decision came on the occasion of Gurpurab and a few months ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the hotbed of the agitation. The Bills were passed in September last year in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by voice vote and farmers have alleged ever since that the laws were made to help big businesses. Since then, the government’s 11 rounds of discussion with farmer leaders did not yield any meaningful results. So, what are these three contentious laws that triggered India’s longest ever farm protests? The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act gave an additional option for farmers and traders to sell and buy outside the designated mandis.
States and commission agents feared loss of revenue if farm trade moved out of mandis, whereas farmers feared this might have eventually led to the end of the MSP-based procurement system. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act provided a framework for contract farming. Farmer organisations said the law was framed to suit big corporations and would weaken the negotiating power of farmers. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act removed stockholding limits on certain agri-commodities except during extraordinary situations. The Opposition said the amendment would have benefited the hoarders, letting them dictate the terms, while at the same time hurting farmers and consumers. Now that we understand the basic outline of the laws, let’s delve into the implications of their repeal. While the protesting farmers might celebrate, a section of experts views this development as a setback for the farm sector. Despite the general consensus that the agriculture sector is sorely in need of reforms, not all experts are of the view that the three farm Acts would have been the right solution. This also might not be the death knell for agricultural reforms that certain sections believe it to be. After the repeal of the agriculture Acts, government officials told Business Standard that the focus would now shift to convincing the states to adopt the model APMC laws, which were promulgated some years back. However, this doesn’t mean that the Centre is off the hook as far as the protesting farmers are concerned. On Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that the protest would be withdrawn only after the three contentious legislations were repealed in Parliament and legal guarantee on minimum support price, or MSP, for crops made. The demand for MSP as a legal right could pose a huge challenge for the government. Whatever your opinion might be about the farm laws, one thing is undeniable -- for now, the central government has lost the narrative on deep, structural reforms. And, time alone will tell whether the states will take over and bring in the much-needed changes to the farm sector.
Watch Video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU