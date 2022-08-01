JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Business Standard

What is a recession?

It looks like the equity markets have priced in the prospect of the US slipping into recession. But ever wondered what exactly recession is? Our next report tells

Topics
Recession | Economic slowdown | GDP

Akash Podishetty  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by ajay mohanty
Illustration by ajay mohanty

.

The US economy contracted second quarter running amid aggressive monetary policy tightening by the country’s central bank, which has been trying hard to bring down decades-high inflation.
.

As the GDP numbers became public, some experts said that the US is already in recession, while criticising the central bank for being in “recession denial” mode.
.

If the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country shrinks for a sustained period of time, then the economy is said to be in recession. While there is no universal consensus on the exact definition of recession, economists usually see the negative GDP growth for two consecutive quarters as an indicator for a technical recession.
.

Usually, a recession in the economy is accompanied by high unemployment, falling industrial activity, investments and fewer profits.
.

Recessions are caused due to a host of factors that could be sudden shocks like a global pandemic, wars, high inflation levels for extended time periods among other reasons. For instance, when the pandemic hit, lockdowns across the globe snapped supply chain, brought economic activity to a standstill and pushed major economies towards recession.
.

Similarly, high inflation in the economy forces central banks to raise interest rates too quickly, making the cost of credit more expensive for businesses and people. Higher borrowing costs also dampen investments as companies cut down on expansion and the economy slows down as people spend less.
.

So what is the impact of recession? Economic downturn of any magnitude leads to job losses and fall in incomes, causing severe economic pain. The financial markets will also be under severe stress during this period.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 07:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.