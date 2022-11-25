JUST IN
Wheat flour prices jump over 17% in one yr, now closer to sugar, rice: Rpt
RBI MPC blames global factors for high inflation in letter to Centre
Odisha fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India: CM Patnaik
Coal minister asks ECL to ramp up production to 50 MT during current fiscal
India seeks to use global energy challenge as opportunity: Hardeep Puri
FHRAI meets Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks infra tag for hospitality industry
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw counters criticism around proposed DPDP Bill
Clipped wings: Post-Covid pandemic recovery in air travel stalls
India, GCC agree to pursue Free Trade Agreement; resume talks: Piyush Goyal
India-GCC grouping expects to revive free trade agreement negotiations
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Odisha fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India: CM Patnaik
Business Standard

RBI MPC blames global factors for high inflation in letter to Centre

The war in Ukraine and resultant spurts in energy and food costs, and supply disruptions caused by the pandemic are among main reasons cited by RBI for high inflation

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | India inflation | indian government

Siddhartha Singh | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India’s interest-rate setters have mainly blamed global factors for failing to meet their inflation target, according to people with knowledge of a letter the monetary policy panel was obliged to write to the government.

The war in Ukraine and resultant spurts in energy and food costs, and supply disruptions caused by the pandemic are among main reasons cited, the people said, asking to stay unidentified as the correspondence is private. The detailed narrative doesn’t dwell much on the path forward, only stating that the worst of inflationary pressures are probably behind us, the people added.

Little is known about the contents of the letter sent earlier this month, after India’s consumer inflation topped the upper range of the 2%-6% band for three straight quarters. While the panel led by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was mandated by law to explain its failure in capping prices, the government isn’t required to make the information public.

The outlook is in line with what Das has said publicly about inflation having peaked. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the benchmark repo rate topping at 6.4% from 5.9% currently, and inflation is seen easing to about 5% in a year’s time from 6.8% now.

A Finance Ministry spokesperson declined to comment. An email to the RBI for comment was not immediately answered.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 11:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.