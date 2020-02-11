JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi polls: How Kejriwal beat the BJP's Goliath

Business Standard's Ankur Bhardwaj interviews political editors Archis Mohan and Aditi Phadnis about Delhi election results

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate the party's success in Delhi Assembly polls at Shivaji Chowk, Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is poised to win 62 of Delhi's 70 seats, leaving the BJP with just eight seats. The Congress party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before being voted out in 2013, drew a blank.

First Published: Tue, February 11 2020. 21:57 IST

