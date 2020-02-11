Delhi polls: How Kejriwal beat the BJP's Goliath

-
-
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is poised to win 62 of Delhi's 70 seats, leaving the BJP with just eight seats. The Congress party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years before being voted out in 2013, drew a blank.
Business Standard's Ankur Bhardwaj interviews political editors Archis Mohan and Aditi Phadnis about Delhi election results
