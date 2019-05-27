Return of PM Modi: What is the economic challenge for his new government

is back in the saddle with an even bigger mandate. With the political challenge taken care of - at least in the short term - will the new governement embark on the path of factor market reforms?

Will disinvestment be a major theme for the new government with PSUs being privatised? Are Income Tax rates going to be revised or will fiscal maths prevent that from happening?

Will the much contested Goods and Services Tax see some tweaks now?

Are rising crude prices a threat for the economy? Is the US-China trade war a major challenge for the new government?

Host Ankur Bhardwaj puts these questions to A K Bhattacharya. Tune-in to this podcast to find the answers