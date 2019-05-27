JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News
Business Standard

Return of PM Modi: What is the economic challenge for his new government

A K Bhattacharya on what is next for Modi govt; from factor market reforms to disinvestment to the exports challenge to the US-China trade war

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and BJP President Amit Shah receive a grand welcome at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and BJP President Amit Shah receive a grand welcome at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back in the saddle with an even bigger mandate. With the political challenge taken care of - at least in the short term - will the new governement embark on the path of factor market reforms?

Will disinvestment be a major theme for the new government with PSUs being privatised? Are Income Tax rates going to be revised or will fiscal maths prevent that from happening?

Will the much contested Goods and Services Tax see some tweaks now?

Are rising crude prices a threat for the economy? Is the US-China trade war a major challenge for the new government?

Host Ankur Bhardwaj puts these questions to A K Bhattacharya. Tune-in to this podcast to find the answers
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 07:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements