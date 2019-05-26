Elections 2019: Jagan Mohan Reddy's challenging journey ends in success

For Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, the position of chief minister came at the end of a 25-year long leadership pursuit in the Congress. Swearing-in as chief minister this week is his son and Y S R Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has reached the post in just over eight years, after charting out his own po­litical course back in November 2010.

But for him, these eight years were packed with challenges and the end-of-the-road moments. Jagan — as people and his party workers call him — last week achieved a monumental victory for the YSRCP in the ...