What are the new and old income tax regimes?

Announcement on income tax is the most awaited part of the Union budget. And like every year, people are expecting to get some relief. They had it last year in the form of a new tax regime. Let us find out more about it
Under the new tax regime, the tax rates are reduced for those willing to forego tax exemptions and deductions. The new tax regime remains optional for taxpayers. This means a taxpayer has the option to either stick to the old regime or choose the new one.
Currently, income upto Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from taxation under both regimes.
Income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is taxed at the rate of 5 per cent under the old as well as the new tax regime.
Personal income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20% under the old regime, while under the new regime, the tax rate stands at 10%.
Income between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent in the old regime, while in the new regime the tax rate stands at 15 per cent.
Under the old regime, personal income above Rs 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent. However, under the new regime, there are three slabs above Rs 10 lakh. Personal income between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent under the new regime. Income from Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh is taxed at 25 per cent and income above Rs 15 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.
The effective tax rate is much higher due to cess and surcharges. An individual with a net taxable income of up to Rs 5 lakh is allowed to avail tax rebate of up to Rs 12,500 under Section 87A in both the old as well as the new tax system. So effectively, the tax liability of individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh is zero under both the tax regimes.
