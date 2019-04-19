JUST IN
Does Mueller report exonerate Donald Trump? The Key takeaways

In a major relief to President Trump, the nearly two-year probe by Mueller found "no evidence" of a "collusion" between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 US elections

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

President Donald Trump at CPAC 2019, in Maryland, US, on Saturday | Photo: PTI
US Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller "found no collusion" between the Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Addressing a press conference before Mueller's report was made public, Barr said he gave Trump's lawyers advance access this week to the special counsel's report before it was to be sent to the Congress and that the President's lawyers did not ask for any redactions.

But the report also provides fresh details of how the Republican president tried to force Mueller’s ouster, directed members of his administration to publicly vouch for his innocence and dangled a pardon to a former aide to try to prevent him from cooperating with the special counsel.

To know more, listen to this podcast
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 12:01 IST

