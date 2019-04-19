Does Mueller report exonerate Donald Trump? The Key takeaways

US Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the investigation by special counsel "found no collusion" between the Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Addressing a press conference before Mueller's report was made public, Barr said he gave Trump's lawyers advance access this week to the special counsel's report before it was to be sent to the Congress and that the President's lawyers did not ask for any redactions.

But the report also provides fresh details of how the Republican president tried to force Mueller’s ouster, directed members of his administration to publicly vouch for his innocence and dangled a pardon to a former aide to try to prevent him from cooperating with the special counsel.

