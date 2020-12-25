Key terms of Brexit deal explained in five points: What we know so far

UK and European Union negotiators have finalized their historic post-Brexit trade agreement. "The deal is done," was the message posted on social media alongside an image of a jubilant UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his arms in the air, moments after news of a post-Brexit free trade agreement hit the headlines on Thursday. The Parliament has been recalled to sit on Dec. 30 from 0930 GMT. It will debate and vote upon the legislation needed to put the bill into law.
Why is Brexit such a big deal? For Britain, Europe is the most important source of foreign investment and its membership in the EU has helped London cement its position as a global financial centre.Threats from major businesses to leave Britain over Brexit have become quite frequent. According to government estimates, the country's economy would be four to nine per cent smaller under Brexit. While a successful Brexit could be a boon for the working-class that sees immigration as a threat to their jobs, young Britons who dream of studying abroad are apprehensive.
What does the deal cover? Which areas are affected? What will the immediate impact be? How will the new trade relationship affect economic growth? Listen to the podcast to know
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU