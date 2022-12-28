Why do Indian workers go to Gulf despite poor conditions?

The Fifa World Cup in Qatar is over, and Messi's Argentina team has taken home the trophy, but the questions about the fate of migrant workers still linger. The World Cup and the attendant media coverage focused on the deplorable conditions migrant workers find themselves in, especially in countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council or GCC. It also begs the question: Why are more and more Indians flocking to GCC countries despite reports of human rights violations? This podcast explores the finer points.