JUST IN
Chinese govt to start issuing new passports as Covid-19 curbs ease
Open to buying Substack to take on corporate media, says Elon Musk
Philippine rain, flooding on Christmas cause at least 25 deaths, damage
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in 24 hours in US due to deadly winter storm
3 Indian Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona: Officials
Countries restrict entry of Chinese travellers as Beijing lifts Covid curbs
Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
US House bans TikTok on all House-managed devices over 'security risks'
President Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West
North Korea's Kim Jong Un lays out key goals to boost military power
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Chinese govt to start issuing new passports as Covid-19 curbs ease
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

China's Covid disruptions leave foreign investors worried: Report

The country is now planning to reopen borders on January 8 and abandon quarantine after it downgrades its treatment of Covid-19

Topics
China | Coronavirus | Foreign investors

IANS  |  Hong Kong 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Fresh Covid outbreak has further hampered China's supply chain, leaving foreign investors worried and weakening the country's competitiveness, the media reported on Wednesday.

China is now at a critical point if it wants to defend its position as the world's major supplier of various materials, according to The South China Morning Post.

"China is racing against time to stabilise its workforce and domestic production, as widespread Covid-19 infections test the country's capability to fulfil overseas orders and threaten its status as the world's pre-eminent manufacturing hub," the report mentioned.

The country is now planning to reopen borders on January 8 and abandon quarantine after it downgrades its treatment of Covid-19.

Strict control measures including compulsory quarantine for travellers coming to China will also be removed after the downgrade.

According to the report, the country's chaotic reopening comes amid falling overseas orders and forecasts of global recession next year.

"Major Western economies are also encouraging reshoring or near-shoring to ensure supply chain security," it added.

Local authorities have stopped publishing official estimates of Covid-19 infections or the impact on supply chains.

Some coastal authorities in provinces like Guangdong are "scrambling to keep as many workers as possible to fulfil overseas orders".

Many industries have reported lower output, partly because of the infections but also because of the slower winter season.

Automaker BYD said last week that its December output will decrease by about 8 per cent.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 11:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.