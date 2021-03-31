After decade-best performance in FY21, where are markets headed in FY22?

-
Despite the economy slipping into a technical recession with all the economic activity coming to a standstill for months together, markets registered their best financial year performance in a decade.
In the outgoing financial year 2020-21, the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have rallied 68 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively. Earlier during FY10, the Sensex had surged 80.5 per cent, while Nifty50 rallied 73.7 per cent.
But with bond yields rising, and India witnessing a sharper and stronger second wave of Covid-19, how does the investment landscape look like for fiscal year 2021-22?
In this podcast, Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICI Securities and Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research analyse the market performance in FY21 and what should investors expect in FY22
