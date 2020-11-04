China blocks Jack Ma's Ant IPO, world's biggest: All you should know

-
-
It was major setback for the founder of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba, Jack Ma. Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges suspended dual listing of the shares of his world's biggest initial public offer of $ 39.7 billion of the group's subsidiary - the Ant Group, 48 hours before the highly-anticipated trading was due to start.
In this podcast, Business Standard's Samie Modak explains reasons behind the halt and the way forward for Jack Ma
