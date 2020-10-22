Burger King files IPO papers with sebi; plans to raise Rs 542 crore

-
ALSO READ
Sebi extends special dispensations given to firms wanting to go public
RailTel Corporation files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 700-cr IPO
Star power: Small IPOs use brand names to sell shares in Europe
Happiest Minds to launch Rs 702 cr initial public offering on Sept 7
IPOs come out of deep freezer as market revives, liquidity eases
-
Burger King India Ltd, a quick service restaurant chain, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 542 crore through fresh issuance of shares in the IPO.
According to the addendum to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi on Wednesday, Burger King's IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia, the promoter.
Net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for funding the rollout of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and for general corporate purposes.
The initial share-sale is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial.
The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
As of September 2020, the company has 261 restaurants including eight sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants across 17 states and union territories and 57 cities across India, as per the addendum.
The company is one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India during the first five years of operations based on number of restaurants.
Earlier, the company had filed draft papers with Sebi in November 2019 to raise Rs 400 crore through fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia.
Now, it has increased the size of the fresh issue.
The regulator has given relaxation till March 31 to companies in respect of filing of fresh offer document in case of increase or decrease of issue size by 50 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU