-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis: Commodities the best place to be right now, says Jim Rogers
TMS Ep64: Investment advisors, Puneet Nanda, US Fed, RT-PCR & RAT
Delhi Metro MD Interview: Mangu Singh on DMRC's twin challenges
Volvo India MD Interview: Kamal Bali on glide path to net-zero target
Vaibhav Gupta's plan for Udaan's journey to IPO
-
Q: What is your interpretation of how the recent geopolitical situation has unfolded and the way markets have reacted to it? Ans:
- >Markets do not like war, which happened at a time when they were on an upswing
- >Worried central banks may not hike rates aggressively
- >Markets can rebound as a result later this year – may be the last rally
- >Panic situations like these usually mean that the bottom is near
- >Markets should bottom out in the next few days, followed by a rally
- >Invest in asset classes that you know; stay in your comfort zone
- >I own sliver and agriculture, and look to buy more of it
- Invested in silver and gold; will buy more on a correction
- Will buy more of agriculture commodities than anything
- Demand for lithium, copper and lead to go up due to electric cars
- US Fed’s rate stance has led to inflation
- More inflation is going to lead to higher interest rates
- Central banks will lose control, will lead the markets into a ‘bear phase’
- Emerging markets aligned to commodities will benefit
- Own Russian shares and will buy more once this geopolitical crisis eases
- Indian equities have been strong; don’t like buying any market that strong
- Will buy Indian stocks on a correction
- RBI has supplied enough money and Indian equity markets can continue to be strong
- Do not own any Indian stocks right now
- Bonds in bubble territory and so is property/ real estate in New Zealand, India and South Korea
- Some stocks are also in bubble zone
- Silver, agri-commodities are some asset classes not in a bubble zone
- Commodities are the best place to be right now
- Geopolitical crisis are an opportunity to buy
- Commodities are likely to do well
- Buy what you know best
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU