Covid-19 to policy tightening: Events that shaped equity markets in 2021

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees below 10,000 new cases after 4 days
TMS Ep58: Privatisation, Google smartwatch, RBI rates, encryption
-
Covid-19, inflationary concerns, policy tightening and IPOs -- these words can largely sum up the roller coaster year that 2021 was for equity markets. Despite a brief period of slowdown in the economic activity, owing to partial lockdown in early part of the year, equity markets staged an empyreal rally in 2021. The Sensex hit a record high of 62,245 on October 19 while the Nifty 50 index claimed a lifetime high of 18,604. The market cap of all listed companies grew about $1 trillion during the year to as much as $3.56 trillion, with India almost breaking into the elite top-five club in terms of market cap. That apart, slowdown in China, chip shortages, crude oil price rise, commodity inflation and global central banks turning hawkish were some of the global factors shaped the markets this year, he says. This blink-and-miss rally was largely supported by MFs and retail investors. As per data compiled by HDFC Securities, India had about 77 million Demat accounts at the end of November this year, while SIP accounts at the end of the previous month was 48 million. There were about 29 million active broking clients and about 117 million mutual fund folios. Total equity mutual fund asset under management stood at Rs 1,320 billion. Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking attributes this stunning participation in equities to lack of other investment avenues. And not just secondary market, retail and FPI activity was remarkable in the primary market this year. And as we enter the last week of 2021, monthly F&O expiry of December series, and listing of HP Adhesives, Supriya Lifesciences and CMS Infosystem will be the key events this week. On the bourses, the Nifty may trade within a 900-point range of 16,300 to 17,400. The Sensex, on the other hand, may trade between 55,600 and 58,700.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU