Covid-19 to policy tightening: Events that shaped equity markets in 2021

Covid-19, inflationary concerns, policy tightening and IPOs -- these words can largely sum up the roller coaster year that 2021 was for equity Despite a brief period of slowdown in the economic activity, owing to partial lockdown in early part of the year, equity staged an empyreal rally in 2021. The Sensex hit a record high of 62,245 on October 19 while the Nifty 50 index claimed a lifetime high of 18,604. The market cap of all listed companies grew about $1 trillion during the year to as much as $3.56 trillion, with India almost breaking into the elite top-five club in terms of market cap. That apart, slowdown in China, chip shortages, crude oil price rise, commodity inflation and global central banks turning hawkish were some of the global factors shaped the this year, he says. This blink-and-miss rally was largely supported by MFs and retail investors. As per data compiled by HDFC Securities, India had about 77 million Demat accounts at the end of November this year, while SIP accounts at the end of the previous month was 48 million. There were about 29 million active broking clients and about 117 million mutual fund folios. Total equity mutual fund asset under management stood at Rs 1,320 billion. Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking attributes this stunning participation in equities to lack of other investment avenues. And not just secondary market, retail and FPI activity was remarkable in the primary market this year. And as we enter the last week of 2021, monthly F&O expiry of December series, and listing of HP Adhesives, Supriya Lifesciences and CMS Infosystem will be the key events this week. On the bourses, the Nifty may trade within a 900-point range of 16,300 to 17,400. The Sensex, on the other hand, may trade between 55,600 and 58,700.

