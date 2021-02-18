CS, Nomura turn 'overweight' on India; how much upside can one expect?

-
It looks like the foreign institutional investors do not want to miss out on any chance to be part of India's growth story. Otherwise, what else could explain the back-to-back upgrade in the stance by Credit Suisse followed by Nomura?
Credit Suisse on Tuesday upgraded its stance on India to ‘overweight’ in its Asia Pacific (APAC) model portfolio as it believes India looks much better positioned cyclically and relative to the pandemic. No later than a day, Nomura followed suit and too raised its rating on Indian equities to ‘overweight’ in its Asia ex-Japan portfolio.
Amid this backdrop, how much more meaningful upside can we anticipate for the market? In this podcast, Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist at Angel Broking answers this and more
