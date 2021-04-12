Does Sensex crash offer a perfect buying opportunity for you? Find out

-
ALSO READ
Things you should keep in mind before investing directly in foreign markets
How should bond, equity investors place themselves post RBI policy outcome?
1st lockdown anniversary: Will party continue for retail investors on D-St?
Tips to ride market volatility & sectors to invest in ahead of Budget 2021
No heroes or villains on Wall Street
-
Equity investors were in for a rude shock on Monday as Dalal Street turned into a sea of red, hurt by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Worries that the government could go for stricter lockdowns to curb the pace of infections, hampering the economic recovery, spooked market participants.
Well, we caught up with Gaurav Dua, senior VP and head-capital market strategy at Sharekhan and Aamar Deo Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking to understand where are the markets headed, what should be the investment strategy at this juncture and which sectors and stocks look good to park one's money in. Listen in.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU