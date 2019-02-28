Market Ahead: Indo-Pak tensions, F&O expiry to be on investors' radar

Market is likely to remain volatile on Thursday amid India-Pakistan tensions, Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting and expiry of February futures & options contracts. Besides, investors will also be awaiting third quarter GDP (gross domestic product) numbers, due later in the day.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 35,905, down 68 points or 0.19 per cent, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,807, down 29 points or 0.26 per cent. The 30-share index had hit an intra-day of 36,371, while the 50-share Nifty surged to 10,939 during the day.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after cautious comments from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer dented some of the recent optimism towards China-US trade relations. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent.

In the overnight trade, US stocks closed marginally lower. In the commodity market, oil prices were firm amid a fall in US inventories and OPEC supply cuts.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Wipro: Wipro on Wednesday said it will divest two of its cloud-based HR solutions—Workday and Cornerstone OnDemand—to US-based Alight Solutions for about $110 million.

Vedanta: Vedanta group firm Sterlite Wednesday moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to allow the reopening of its copper smelter unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu which was closed last year over pollution concerns.

Aurobindo Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration said procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products purporting to be sterile have not been established and followed in the company's Medak facility in Andhra Pradesh.

Jet Airways: Crisis-hit Jet Airways Wednesday said seven more aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.

ADAG Group stocks: The lenders to the company, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have opposed Reliance Communications' (RCom) bid to withdraw tax refu