JUST IN
Sensex can drop to 58,000, Nifty 17,700 if these supports are violated
Is Adani's media foray enough to sustain a rally in related stocks?
ITC stock hits 2-month low amid market weakness, slips 4% in two days
Sugar stocks sweeten in weak market on hopes of higher export limit
Surprise corporate actions by Indian tech darlings spur investor scrutiny
GMM Pfaudler plunges 18% after over 11 mn shares change hands in block deal
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty50 below 18,350; M&M, ITC slip 1%
Stocks to watch: Wipro, Vedanta, HPCL, RIL, Kalpataru Power, Biocon
Indegene files draft papers with Sebi; eyes Rs 3,200 crore via IPO
Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars IPOs get lukewarm response from investors
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

Is Adani's media foray enough to sustain a rally in related stocks?

India's media sector has recently received a regulatory fillip from the govt. But are these triggers enough to sustain the rally in related stocks? How should investors pick media- related stocks?

Topics
Indian media | Media markets | Markets

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Sports is the new OTT game in town as everyone needs it to build a business

ALSO READ

Adani Power, Adani Enterprises: Bulls tighten grip over Adani Group stocks

Adani Group shares rally up to 12%; Adani Total Gas hits record high

Adani acquires stake in NDTV: Will retail investors benefit?

Sebi approval needed for Adani to secure promoter group's stake: NDTV

Are we allowed to transfer shares to Adani Group firm: NDTV's Roys ask Sebi

While ZEE and Sony are set to become a single entity in about six months, Adani Group has forayed in the sector with NDTV acquisition. Meanwhile, the sector, recently, received regulatory fillip from the government. But are these triggers enough to sustain the rally in related stocks? How should investors pick media- related stocks? Lets find out in this podcast.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 11:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.