Is Adani's media foray enough to sustain a rally in related stocks?
India's media sector has recently received a regulatory fillip from the govt. But are these triggers enough to sustain the rally in related stocks? How should investors pick media- related stocks?
While ZEE and Sony are set to become a single entity in about six months, Adani Group has forayed in the sector with NDTV acquisition. Meanwhile, the sector, recently, received regulatory fillip from the government. But are these triggers enough to sustain the rally in related stocks? How should investors pick media- related stocks? Lets find out in this podcast.
