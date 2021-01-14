Market Ahead, January 14: Top factors that could guide markets today

Good morning, everyone. It's Thursday, January 14, and welcome to today's Market Ahead, a pre-market podcast from Business Standard.

Global cues, stock-specific triggers and macro data along with Q3 earnings are likely to guide the Indian when they open for trading today. Going by the SGX Nifty futures that traded 26 points up at 14,599 around 7.20 am, D-Street could witness a flat-to-positive start to Thursday's session and Sensex could once again make a dash for 50,000 mark.

In overnight trade, Wall Street closed mixed as investors waited for details of the next US fiscal stimulus plan, expected to be announced by President-elect Joe Biden later today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, the S&P 500 gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43%.

Meanwhile, in Asia, eked out gains even as political events in Washington culminated in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Japan’s Topix index added 0.5% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%.S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%.

Besides that, market participants would also track macro data such as WPI inflation for December and US jobless claims data.

A host of stock-specific could also guide the market mood today, here's a look:

Investors would react to the Q3 earnings announcement by Infosys and Wipro. Infosys raised its full-year revenue and margin guidance after posting 16.6 per cent growth in net profit in the quarter ended December. Meanwhile, Wipro posted a 20.9-per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December quarter.

Den Networks, HFCL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Steel Long Products, Websol Energy System and Digicontent will announce their quarterly earnings on January 14.

The government will sell up to a 10% stake in SAIL via offer for sale on January 14-15 and the offer price has been fixed at Rs 64 per share.

Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoter entity of Adani Green, on Wednesday sold 20 million shares of Adani Green Energy worth over Rs 1,840 crore through open market transactions.

HAL shares are likely to react to government's approval of the procurement of 83 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft 'Tejas' for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore.

SEBI has granted IndusInd Bank promoters extension until February 18 on warrant subscription, according to a media report.