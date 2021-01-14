Market Ahead, January 14: Top factors that could guide markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead, December 29: All you need to know before the opening bell
Market Ahead, July 22: Top factors that could guide markets today Ahead
Market Ahead, Aug 13: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead, January 12: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead, October 30: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
Good morning, everyone. It's Thursday, January 14, and welcome to today's Market Ahead, a pre-market podcast from Business Standard.
Global cues, stock-specific triggers and macro data along with Q3 earnings are likely to guide the Indian markets when they open for trading today. Going by the SGX Nifty futures that traded 26 points up at 14,599 around 7.20 am, D-Street could witness a flat-to-positive start to Thursday's session and Sensex could once again make a dash for 50,000 mark.
In overnight trade, Wall Street closed mixed as investors waited for details of the next US fiscal stimulus plan, expected to be announced by President-elect Joe Biden later today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.03%, the S&P 500 gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43%.
Meanwhile, in Asia, markets eked out gains even as political events in Washington culminated in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Japan’s Topix index added 0.5% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%.S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%.
Besides that, market participants would also track macro data such as WPI inflation for December and US jobless claims data.
A host of stock-specific news could also guide the market mood today, here's a look:
Investors would react to the Q3 earnings announcement by Infosys and Wipro. Infosys raised its full-year revenue and margin guidance after posting 16.6 per cent growth in net profit in the quarter ended December. Meanwhile, Wipro posted a 20.9-per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December quarter.
Den Networks, HFCL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Steel Long Products, Websol Energy System and Digicontent will announce their quarterly earnings on January 14.
The government will sell up to a 10% stake in SAIL via offer for sale on January 14-15 and the offer price has been fixed at Rs 64 per share.
Adani Trading Services LLP, a promoter entity of Adani Green, on Wednesday sold 20 million shares of Adani Green Energy worth over Rs 1,840 crore through open market transactions.
HAL shares are likely to react to government's approval of the procurement of 83 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft 'Tejas' for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore.
SEBI has granted IndusInd Bank promoters extension until February 18 on warrant subscription, according to a media report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU