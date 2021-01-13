Markets end on flat note; Sensex falls 25 points, Nifty ends at 14,565

-
ALSO READ
New coronavirus strain infects global markets; Sensex, Nifty fall over 3%
MARKETS: Indices end flat; Sensex slips 37 points, Nifty settles at 13,114
Sensex, Nifty end with weekly gain as bank, finance stocks firm up
MARKET WRAP: Sell-off continues, Sensex slips 300 pts; Nifty ends at 11,154
Sensex erases 2020 losses, settles 724 pts higher ahead of US poll outcome
-
Retreating from its record peak, equity benchmark Sensex ended 25 points lower after a volatile session on Wednesday as investors booked profits amid mixed cues from global markets.
After gyrating over 721 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 24.79 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 49,492.32. It scaled a record intra-day peak of 49,795.19.
The broader NSE Nifty inched up 1.40 points or 0.01 per cent to its fresh closing record of 14,564.85. The index touched a lifetime high of 14,653.35 during the day.
M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by SBI, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and ONGC.
On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's were among the laggards.
According to Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities were volatile and gave-up early gains as profit booking was visible in a large number of stocks.
ALSO READ: Paytm Money to offer F&O trading, eyes facilitating turnover of Rs 1.5 trn
"While contraction in November 2020 IIP data indicates more measures by FM in the budget to stimulate economic activities, better than anticipated softening in CPI data for December 2020 negates the looming concerns over low interest rate scenarios.
"We continue to believe that that a sharp rebound in high frequency key economic data for December 2020 indicates demand revival, which bodes well for the markets. Further, 3Q FY21 corporate earnings are progressing well and are expected to sustain growth, which along with weak dollar and soft monetary policy of global bankers should continue to attract FPIs into domestic equities," he said.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with losses, while Seoul and Tokyo were in the positive territory.
Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in early deals.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.28 per cent higher at USD 56.74 per barrel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU