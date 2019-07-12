Market Ahead, July 12: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

In today's trading session, investors will react to a host of key factors including June quarter results, India-US trade talks, macro numbers, and global cues.

US trade officials will restart talks with their Indian counterparts today amid uncertainty over issues ranging from data localisation to recent tariffs imposed by New Delhi.

The investors will also watch closely the data for industrial production for May and consumer (CPI) inflation for June to be released later in the day.

Apart from these, foreign fund flow, stock-specific action, crude oil prices and rupee movement against the US dollar could also steer indices.

In yesterday's session, snapped selling spree at D-Street. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.7 per cent higher at 38,823 levels. The broader Nifty50 too settled 0.73 per cent higher at 11,583 levels.

Now, let's see how the global have fared and what it means for Sensex and Nifty.

Nifty futures on the SGX Nifty are signalling a negative start for the indices back home today.

Asian shares pulled back on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.05 per cent in early deals. Japan's Nikkei stock index also trimmed 0.11 per cent.

The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Thursday to close at record highs. The Dow Jones rose 0.85 per cent, to 27,088, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 per cent, to 2,300.

Let's shift our focus to corporate earnings now.

Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and seven other companies will declare their Q1FY20 results today.

After TCS missed Street estimates on revenue and margin front, all eyes are now on Infosys that is slated to release its June 2019 quarter results today.

Next up is a technical call

Nandish Shah of HDFC securities recommends Buy Sun Pharma July 400 Call at Rs 10 & simultaneously sell 420 call at Rs 3.6.