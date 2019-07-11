Using credit cards for ATM withdrawals? Here're errors that you must avoid

Getting their first credit card makes many people feel empowered. Not having to carry cash all the time is also convenient.

However, if the card is not used judiciously, it can cause havoc with one’s personal finances, as Harish Shukla, a 28-year-old Noida-based information technology professional, discovered (see box). Here are some of the credit card-related errors that users need to avoid. Cardholders often spend, with scant regard to their repayment ability. “Use credit cards only to buy things you need and spend only what you will be able to pay off fully at the end of ...