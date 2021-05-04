Market Ahead Podcast, May 4: Top factors that could guide markets today

-
ALSO READ
Catch the news, learn a new skill or simply have fun listening to a podcast
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead podcast, April 12: Factors that could guide markets this week
Market Ahead Podcast, April 13: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, April 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
The S&P 500 and the Dow indices ended higher on Monday amid a largely upbeat earnings season, while the Nasdaq came under pressure from declines in some high-flying growth stocks, as the rotation into cyclical and “reopening” stocks continued.
Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, the S&P 500 gained 0.27% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.48%.
Meanwhile, in Asia, stocks traded mixed and US equity futures retreated in the wake of a dip in technology giants on Wall Street. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%, South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.4% and US futures declined 0.2%.
Amid a mixed global setup, Indian markets too seemed indecisive as SGX Nifty was ruling only 17 points lower at 14,665, indicating a flat start to the day. Besides global cues, stock-specific moves amid quarterly earnings and development on the Covid and vaccine front could further sway market trajectory.
India for the third day in a row reported a decline in fresh cases although the figure stayed above the 3.5 lakh mark. Meanwhile, poor progress on the vaccination front also remains a concern for investors.
While the central government has launched the third phase of the immunisation drive, for citizens above 18 years, several states have expressed their inability to conduct the inoculation programme as they do not have sufficient vaccines. Amid this, Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla, whose company manufactures Covishield, has suggested that India’s Covid-19 vaccine shortage could continue through July.
Now, a look at the stock-specific triggers that are likely to guide the market today
Adani Ports, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Total Gas, IIFL Securities, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Suven Life Sciences are among 20 companies slated to post their March quarter results today.
JSW Energy said its arm JSW Renew Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the supply of 540 MW of blended wind power capacity. The PPA is signed with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
Tata Chemicals reported a sharp decline in consolidated profit to Rs 29.26 crore in Q4FY21 as against Rs 197.56 crore in Q4FY20.
RBI has imposed a Rs 3 crore penalty ICICI Bank for contravention of prudential norms for classification, valuation and operation of the investment portfolio of banks. RBI found contravention of norms in an instance where the bank shifted securities from one category to another.
Lastly, an update on the primary market.
The initial public offer (IPO) by PowerGrid InvIT IPO was subscribed 4.83 times on the final day of the bidding process. The public issue has received bids for 205.47 crore units against an offer size of 42.54 crore units, data available on exchanges shows.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU