Catch the news, learn a new skill or simply have fun listening to a podcast

If you think you know nothing about the world of podcasts, you may stand corrected. You may have heard many unwittingly and, in fact, Mann Ki Baat is the most popular in India, the world’s third-largest podcast-listening market, after China and the US.

Podcast listening is growing in the country, and whether you're driving, cooking, exercising, or doing household chores, with podcasts there’s an opportunity to use that time to listen to a riveting story, catch up on the news, get in a laugh, or learn something new. The year 2020 has been remarkable for podcasts. ...