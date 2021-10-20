Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 20: Top factors that could guide markets today

Dalal Street ended its longest winning streak in nearly 10 months as benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday, after trading higher for most part of the day.

FMCG, metal and realty witnessed aggressive profit-taking, while IT stocks managed to hold ground.

The BSE Sensex scaled a fresh peak at 62,245, but ended 50 points lower at 61,716 as profit booking set in at higher levels. The NSE Nifty 50 topped the 18,600-level in intraday trade, and eventually settled with a loss of 58 points at 18,419.

If the technical chartists are to be believed, there is more room for an upside in frontline indices.

That said, the focus in the immediate term may shift towards mid-cap and small-cap stocks with more companies announcing their September quarter results.

RESULTS TODAY