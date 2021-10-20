Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 20: Top factors that could guide markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, August 3: Factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, April 20: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, April 22: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
Dalal Street ended its longest winning streak in nearly 10 months as benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday, after trading higher for most part of the day.
FMCG, metal and realty witnessed aggressive profit-taking, while IT stocks managed to hold ground.
The BSE Sensex scaled a fresh peak at 62,245, but ended 50 points lower at 61,716 as profit booking set in at higher levels. The NSE Nifty 50 topped the 18,600-level in intraday trade, and eventually settled with a loss of 58 points at 18,419.
If the technical chartists are to be believed, there is more room for an upside in frontline indices.
That said, the focus in the immediate term may shift towards mid-cap and small-cap stocks with more companies announcing their September quarter results.
RESULTS TODAY
- Havells India
- Jubilant Foodworks
- Just Dial
- L&T Housing Finance
- Angel Broking
- Taj GVK Hotels
- Shoppers Stop
- Tata Communications
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU