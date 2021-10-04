Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 4: Factors that could guide markets this week

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, August 3: Factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead podcast, April 12: Factors that could guide markets this week
Market Ahead Podcast, April 13: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
A host of global and domestic triggers are set to dominate market trends this week. A combination of slowing growth, hawkish tone by central banks, China power crisis, fading fiscal stimulus, and nagging supply-chain bottleneck hit global equities last week, flagging concerns of a long-due market correction.
Overall, analysts believe energy woes emanating from China will likely dominate the markets in the near term.
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, warns investors to be prepared for higher energy prices and more pressure on OPEC from Washington to pump more oil, despite the Joe Biden administration’s decarbonisation agenda.
Although back home, Gaurang Shah, senior vice-president at Geojit Financial Services, believes the crisis will be temporary.
Nonetheless, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty declined over 2% each during the past week and ended at 58,765 and 17,532 levels, respectively.
According to the F&O data, the broader 50-share index is likely to trade within a range of 17,300 to 17,800 this week. The index can fall to 17,000 levels if it breaches the support level of 17,350. As regards the Nifty Bank index, it will trade between 36,500 and 37,500.
Among domestic triggers, the Reserve Bank of India’s three-day monetary policy meeting, Services PMI data, and September quarter earnings will sway the markets this week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU