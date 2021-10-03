M-cap of eight of 10 most valued companies tumbles below Rs 1.80 trillion

-
Eight of the top 10 valued companies together suffered an erosion of Rs 1,80,534.34 crore in their market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards.
From the top 10 list, only Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerged as gainers.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark plunged 1,282.89 points, or 2.13 per cent. Market benchmarks faced losses for the fourth straight session on Friday.
The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services declined Rs 52,526.53 crore to reach Rs 13,79,487.23 crore.
The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 41,782.4 crore to Rs 7,06,249.77 crore. HDFC's valuation tanked Rs 22,643.11 crore to Rs 4,90,430.74 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 21,095.77 crore to Rs 4,79,985.13 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance eroded by Rs 16,438.9 crore to Rs 4,54,026.68 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 10,410.41 crore to Rs 8,76,329.45 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited declined by Rs 9,222.14 crore to Rs 6,34,977.04 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 6,415.08 crore to Rs 3,95,563.67 crore.
In contrast, Reliance Industries Limited added Rs 25,294.38 crore taking its valuation to Rs 15,99,346.41 crore.
The valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 9,773.33 crore to Rs 4,03,169.33 crore.
In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited remained the most valued company followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank Of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
