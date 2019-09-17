Market Ahead, September 17: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

The top headlines for the day --

>> Drone attacks at Saudi Aramco unit bring fresh troubles for emerging market investors

>> Fin Min plans to release unspent money, boost demand amid an economic slowdown

>> RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday, India's June quarter GDP growth at 5% came in as a surprise for the central bank. He said the RBI has set off an internal review to find out "where they went wrong" in the forecast numbers.

The market cues for the day --

Developments in the Gulf region and the consequent movement in the oil prices would be keenly watched by investors today. Prices eased after the United States flagged the possible release of crude reserves to contain the soaring prices. Brent Crude Futures fell more than 1% on Tuesday but were trading near $68 per barrel mark.

That apart, stock-specific action, the rupee's trajectory and foreign fund flow would steer the

Asian remained subdued on Tuesday, ahead of an expected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve scheduled to be announced later on Sept 18th. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1%, Japanese stocks slid 0.48%, while Australian shares were down 0.18%.

Trends on SGX Nifty, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures, were suggesting a flat start to the domestic indices.

On Wall Street, US shares ended lower during the overnight trade on Monday. The Dow Jones shed 0.52%, the S&P500 fell 0.31%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.28%.

Back home, equity ended in the negative territory on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 262 points or 0.70% to close at 37,123 levels. On NSE, the Nifty50 index ended at 11,003.50, down 72 points or 0.65%.

Stock recommendation by Anand Rathi Stock Brokers for today's intra-day trade --

>> The brokerage recommends BUYING DISH TV. The target price is set at Rs 25.8, with a stop loss placed at Rs 22.7.