Explained: Is SBI repo-linked home loan product good for retail borrowers?

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) making it mandatory for banks to introduce products linked to external benchmarks — the repo rate, three-month Treasury bill, six-month Treasury bill or any rate published by the Financial Benchmark India (FBIL) — from October 1, the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has already introduced the first repo rate-linked home loan product.

While other banks have to launch their products by October 1, and there are reports that even non-banking financial companies will offer products linked to external benchmarks, ...