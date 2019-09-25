Market Ahead, September 25: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

could remain volatile today as investors begin to roll-over their positions for the Sept series of F&O contracts, ahead of their expiry on Thursday.

Technical evidence on daily charts, also, show the formation of 'Doji' candle, indicating an indecisive move for the indices in the near-term.

Market participants would continue to react to global cues, stock-specific developments, rupee's trajectory against the dollar and investment by FIIs and DIIs. Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 828 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 473 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday.

Moreover, investors with global exposure would watch out for the minutes of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be released today. The Central Bank of Japan left its key short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1% at its September meeting.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices, back home, ended little changed as investors turned to profit-booking. The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 39,097 level, up just 7 points or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,588, down 12 points or 0.10 per cent.

Globally, Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after the US lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.55 per cent, while Australian shares fell 0.66 per cent.

On Wall Street, US shares declined on fears of prolonged political uncertainty, coupled with weakness in the consumer confidence sentiment.

The Dow Jones fell 0.53 per cent, the S&P500 slipped 0.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 1.5 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for the domestic indices.

In the commodities market, oil prices declined to hover around $61 per barrel-mark.

Top headlines and the stocks that could remain in focus

>> Donald Trump says, US-India trade deal could be signed very soon.

>> Direct tax code panel calls for branch profit tax on foreign companies

>> Infosys ranks 3rd in Forbes' list of 'The World's Best Regarded Companies'

>> Board of Kaveri Seed approved share buyback of up to 28 lakh shares or 4.44 per cent of equity shares