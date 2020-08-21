JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

Market Wrap, August 21: Here's all that happened in the markets today

On a weekly basis, Sensex gained 1.47 per cent while Nifty added 1.72 per cent

Topics
MARKET WRAP

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Experts say aggressive stimulus measures announced by global central banks helped investors look beyond the worst economic outlook in more than 40 years

The Indian markets ended over half a per cent higher on Friday, lifted by financial stocks, while volatility index, India VIX, dipped 4 per cent to below 20 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 214 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 38,435 levels, and the Nifty50 index ended above the 11,350-mark at 11,372, up 59 points or 0.53 per cent. NTPC (up over 4.5 per cent), Asian Paints (up over 4 per cent) and Power Grid (up over 4 per cent) were the top Sensex gainers. Asian Paints hit a record high of Rs 1,971 during the day. The stock settled at Rs 1,958.35 on the BSE.

On a weekly basis, Sensex gained 1.47 per cent while Nifty added 1.72 per cent.

On the flip side, ONGC (down over 1 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 1 per cent), and Tata Steel (down nearly 1 per cent) were the biggest losers on the index.

Among other individual stocks, GMM Pfaudler surged over 8 per cent in early deals after it said it has acquired a 54 per cent stake in its parent firm Pfaudler Group for a consideration of around $27.4 million.

The trend among Nifty sectoral indices was positive, led by Nifty PSU Bank index, up 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the broader markets kept up their outperformance. The S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 14,954, up 0.57 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 14,625.19, up nearly 1.5 per cent.
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 17:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU