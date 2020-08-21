GMM Pfaudler, IndiaMART: 70% of Nifty500 stocks trade above their 200-DMA

The 200-day moving average (DMA) is widely acknowledged as an indicator to determine the overall trend by market participants. Simply put, this average assists in identifying a bullish and bearish sentiment for an index or a stock. One can even consider taking a medium-to-long term position in an index or a stock with the help of 200-DMA.

If price of the stock or an index consistently trades above the 200-DMA, it can be viewed as an trending upward. Markets or stocks that consistently trade below their 200-DMA are seen to be in a downtrend. At present, nearly 70 per cent, or 344 stocks, ...