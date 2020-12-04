Market Wrap, Dec 4: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Wrap, August 4: Sensex gains 748 pts, Nifty at 11,095
Market Wrap, June 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, Sept 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap,June 30: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, Oct 6: Here's all that happened in the markets today
-
It looks like there is no stopping the bulls as the stock market continued to scale record high on Friday after the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised GDP forecast for the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21). Further, assurance of ample liquidity to the stressed sectors by the central bank and strong global cues, too, boosted investor sentiment.
The RBI has projected real GDP for the current financial year to shrink 7.5 per cent from an earlier expectation of a 9.5 per cent contraction.
Following the development, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit the crucial 45,000-mark for the first time ever and ended at the record level of 45,080, up 447 points, or 1 per cent. ICICI Bank ended as the top gainer on the index while Reliance Industries was the biggest loser.
Of 30 constituents, 25 advanced and the rest 5 declined.NSE's Nifty50 index, too, ended at a record level of 13,259, up 125 points, or 0.95 per cent during the trade.On a weekly basis, both Sensex and Nifty added 2 per cent each.
From their March 2020 lows, it has mostly been a one-way street for the Indian equity markets as the S&P BSE Sensex has rallied over 75 per cent since then.
So, what lies ahead for the markets? Does the current market rally have more legs? In this podcast, Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services answers all of them and more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU