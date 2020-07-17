Market Wrap, July 17: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian stock market ended 1.5 per cent higher on Friday, led by buying in Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and HUL.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 548 points or 1.5 per cent higher at 37,020 levels. Of 30 constituents, 25 advanced and the rest five declined. ONGC (up 5.5 per cent) ended as the biggest gainer on the index while TCS (down around 1.5 per cent) was the biggest loser. NSE's Nifty advanced 162 points or 1.5 per cent to end at 10,902. Meanwhile, the volatility index, India VIX, slipped 5.4 per cent to 23.99 levels.

On a weekly basis, Sensex gained 1.16 per cent while Nifty added 1.24 per cent.

Sectorally, barring Nifty IT index, all the other indices ended in the positive territory. Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.83 per cent to

1,431.60 levels while the Nifty Bank ended 1.7 per cent higher at 21,967 points. Nifty IT, on the other hand, slipped 0.62 per cent to 16,821 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap gained 1.55 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap rose 1.11 per cent.