Market Wrap, June 15: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Benchmark indices ended with over 1.5 per cent cut on Monday, on weak global cues and a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 552 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 33,228.80. During the day, the index hit a low of 32,923.74 against Friday's close of 33,780.89. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and ITC contributed the most to the index's fall.



Reliance Industries (RIL) emerged as an outlier. The stock hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,626.70 during the day, before settling at Rs 1,615, up 1.65 per cent. The company's partly-paid shares issued under rights issue made a strong stock market debut today, surging 10 per cent to Rs 710.65 on the NSE, in the early morning trade.

NSE's Nifty ended at 9,813.70, down 159 points or 1.6 per cent. India VIX surged over 6 per cent to 32.71 levels.

The broader market, however, fared better than the frontline indices. The S&P BSE SmallCap index ended unchanged at 11,844.85 while the S&P BSE MidCap index lost over a per cent to 12,455 levels.

Sectorally, PSU Bank and media stocks gained in the trade while others ended in the red. The Nifty PSU Bank index rallied nearly 1.5 per cent to 1,371.50 levels while Nifty Media ended at 1,298.80, up nearly a per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank slipped over 3.5 per cent to 19,912.90 levels while Nifty Private Bank index fell nearly 4 per cent to 10,946.30.