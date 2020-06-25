Market Wrap, June 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended Thursday's volatile session on a flat note with slight cuts. It was also the last day of the June series derivative contracts.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 34,842, down 27 points or 0.08 per cent having earlier fallen to as low as 34,500 and as high as 35,082 in intra-day. The Nifty50 index ended below the 10,300-mark at 10,289, down 16 points or 0.16 per cent.

ITC (up around 5.5 per cent) was the top gainer on the Sensex, followed by Bajaj Finance (up over 2 per cent) and HUL (up 2 per cent). On the other and, Asian Paints (down 3 per cent) ended as the biggest loser.

Among individual stocks, Canara Bank slipped over 4 per cent as its losses widened during March quarter of FY20 (Q4FY20). Bharti Infratel also declined after the company pushed the deadline for completion of merger with Indus Towers by over two months.

Shares of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals hit a new all-time high of Rs 464.65 in the intra-day trade on the BSE. It ended at Rs 466, up 7.7 per cent.

Shares of IIFL Group companies were in focus. On an individual basis, shares of IIFL Finance were locked in 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 82.20 on the BSE after its promoter & director Nirmal Jain increased stake in the company through open market purchases.

The trend among Nifty sectoral indices was mixed, with the Nifty FMCG index advancing over 2 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indexes ended 0.62 per cent and 0.76 per cent higher, respectively.