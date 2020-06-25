Broking incomes see tepid growth in FY20 due to volatility, lower volumes

Heightened market volatility, combined with lower delivery-based volumes has weighed onto the broking incomes as large and mid-sized players reported flat to negative growth in 2019-2020 (FY20).

“The industry has been seeing fall in broking yields as delivery-based volumes are still on the lower side. At the same time, have remained thin amid the heightened competitive intensity,” said senior executive of a broking house.

In FY20, the market benchmark Sensex corrected over 22 per cent as anticipation of slowdown on global and domestic front raised concerns.

For ICICI Securities, which is among the largest player, the broking related income grew at 1.57 per cent in FY20. Among other players, IIFL Securities saw 14 per cent in income from capital market activity. For Geojit Financial Services, the broking income was 1.6 per cent lower in FY20, compared to previous year.

Even as overall cash market volumes have improved, delivery-based volumes are yet to see sings of sustained recovery. In April, cash market volumes hit record highs, but delivery-based transactions remained at one-third of the overall cash market activity.

The delivery segment is typically the highest-yielding business for brokers.

Even as competitive intensity from discount has led to cut in brokerage charges, existing players are looking to offset this impact through annuity-like models.

For instance, ICICI Securities has recently come up with ‘prime’ plans to create a stickier business models and also offer clients new products and services.

IIFL Securities is also planning to market such plans, which can help them retain existing clients.

On FY20 performance, R Venkataraman, co-promoter and managing director at IIFL Securities, in a recent earnings call, said, “The major reason for the fall of revenues is because of a decline in retail broking revenues, which was down almost eleven per cent year-on-year.”

“We also had a lower cross-sell income, which was due to Covid-led reduction which impacted the fourth quarter cross sell income. This income was down almost 13 per cent for the full year,” he added.

However, the income from investment banking remained unchanged, and institutional broking revenues improved by 23 per cent to Rs 160 crore in FY20.

For Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), broking-related income was up eight per cent in FY20, from previous financial year.

Consolidation in the industry has given larger players better earnings visibility despite the challenging environment.

“Our traditional broking business continues to be cash cow and has benefited from industry consolidation on the back of its knowledge driven physical offerings,” said Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer at MOFSL, on Q4 earnings call.

Strong client addition has also helped the firm. Through franchisee and retail, the company acquired over 242,000 clients, which was 72 per cent higher than previous year.

New client accounts have started to pick up pace towards the end of quarter, as saw deep correction in March.

“There were a lot of investors who were sitting on the sidelines. After seeing multi-year correction in the market in the month of March, they have jumped into the market,” said Vijay Chandok, managing director and chief executive officer at ICICI Securities, during the company’s recent earnings call.

“New client account over last couple of months has moved up three-times, and activation in existing client accounts has also picked up,” said Arindam Chanda, chief executive officer at IIFL Securities.