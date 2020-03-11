Market Wrap, March 11: Sensex ends just 62 pts higher, Nifty at 10,458

Equity continued to remain under pressure on Wednesday; however, buying in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and HUL provided some cushion.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 35,697, up 62 points while NSE's Nifty ended just 7 points higher at 10,458 levels. On the Sensex pack, Hero MotoCorp ended as the top gainer (up 4 per cent). Of 30 stocks, 12 ended in the green and rest 18 in the red.

Among individual stocks, ended over 35.5 per cent higher at Rs 28.8 apiece on the BSE. During the day it surged over 39 per cent. The stock has surged a mammoth 424 per cent from Friday’s low of Rs 5.65, after the government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) said it will pick a 49 per cent stake in the troubled private lender as part of a revival scheme framed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reliance Industries (RIL) surged around 6 per cent to Rs 1,178.40 apiece on the BSE after global brokerage firm Macquarie upgraded the stock to 'Neutral'. The stock eventually ended at Rs 1,153 apiece, up 3.6 per cent.

Market breadth remained in favour of sellers as out of 2,643 companies traded on the BSE, 1,427 declined and 1,050 advanced while 166 remained unchanged. As many as 560 securities hit 52-week low today and 21 stocks hit their 52-week high on the BSE.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 13,433, down 0.9 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended over 0.36 per cent lower at 12,725 levels.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, PSU banks, realty, metal and auto stocks witnessed declines while media stocks rallied. Nifty Media advanced over 1.7 per cent to 1,450 levels. On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank index slipped around 4 per cent to 1,623 levels.

Shares of slipped below the Rs 100-mark, for the first time since September 4, 2009, to quote at Rs 98.65 on the BSE on Wednesday. The stock skid 7 per cent in the intra-day session today.

The stock of the automobile firm has fallen 21 per cent in the past three trading days after the company lowered its FY20E EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin guidance for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) by 1 per cent (from around 3 per cent prior guidance) due to a steep decline in China retail (-85 per cent Y/Y) and supply-chain disruption.

Global Markets

Asian shares and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday, as growing scepticism about Washington’s stimulus package to fight the coronavirus outbreak knocked the steam out of an earlier rally. Gains faded away in Asia, with US stock futures falling 3 per cent and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.3 per cent. Australian shares were down 3.6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 2.27 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices fell, giving up earlier gains, after Saudi Aramco said it had been directed by the energy ministry to raise its production capacity by a million barrels per day.

Read by: Sukanya Roy



