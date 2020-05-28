Market Wrap, May 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Extending their rally, the domestic benchmark indices ended around 2 per cent higher on Thursday - the last day of the futures and options (F&O) contracts for May series.

Financial stocks continued their upward journey with the Nifty Bank index climbing 2.45 per cent to 19,170 levels. Of 12 constituents, 8 advanced and 4 declined. Besides, auto, IT, and metal stocks too lifted the indices higher.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 595 points or 1.88 per cent to 32,200.59 levels, with L&T (up 6 per cent) being the top gainer and ITC (down around 1 per cent) the biggest loser. NSE's Nifty zoomed 175 points or 1.88 per cent to 9,490.10 levels. Volatility guage, India VIX, dropped over 4 per cent to 30 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended over 1.3 per cent higher at 11,622 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index settled at 10,769, up 150 points or 1.42 per cent.

Buzzing stocks

Shares of UFlex surged as much as 17 per cent to Rs 203 during the day on the BSE after the company announced that it has developed a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Coverall 'Flex Protect' in joint collaboration with lIT-Delhi and INMAS, DRDO, Delhi. The stock ended at Rs 187 apiece, up around 8 per cent.

Sun Pharma ended nearly 2 per cent higher after the company reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 577 crore for the March quarter.



Eicher Motors climbed over 8 per cent to Rs 16,216.90 on the BSE after after the company announced stock split plan to make the stock more affordable for the small retail investors and increase liquidity. The company manufactures the iconic Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles which leads the premium motorcycle segment in India.